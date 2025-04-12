Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 vs Rs 198 plans: Just Re 1 apart, but BIG difference in benefits

Read Full Gallery

Here, we're telling you about two plans under ₹200, with only a one-rupee difference. But the benefits available in these plans are very different. Find out which plan will be useful for you.

Jio Best Prepaid Plan: If you are a Jio user and are looking for a plan that lasts for about 20 days for less than ₹200, and are confused about which plan is good to recharge with, then this article will be useful for you. Here we are telling you about two plans for less than ₹200, in which there is only a difference of one rupee. But the benefits available in these plans are very different. We are telling you which Jio plan will be useful for you.



Jio Best Recharge Plan

Jio ₹199 Plan Jio's ₹198 plan is for users who want long validity. Jio offers 1.5 GB of data daily in this plan. In this plan, Jio users get a total of 27 GB of data. In this plan, users get 18 days of validity. Along with this, Jio customers also get unlimited 5G data, daily 100SMS and unlimited voice calling facility in this plan.

Jio New Recharge Plan

Jio ₹198 Plan This Jio plan is for those with very high data usage. In this Jio plan, 2 GB of data is provided every day. In this plan, you are going to get a total of 28 GB of data. The validity period of this plan is 14 days. This plan comes with unlimited 5G data. Users can use unlimited data in areas where Jio network is available. In this plan, customers get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Both these plans get free subscription of JioTV and JioCloud.



Reliance Jio

Which Jio plan is better under ₹200? It is difficult to choose one of Jio's ₹198 and ₹199 plans under ₹200. Because while one plan has the benefit of data, the other has the benefit of validity. But of these two, Jio's ₹199 plan is better. Because in this plan, users get more validity by spending ₹1 more. Also, the total data available in both the plans is the same. Talking about validity, Jio's ₹199 plan offers 4 days extra validity than the ₹198 plan. Talking about data, Jio's ₹198 plan offers 1 GB more data than the ₹199 plan. The benefits available in both the plans are the same. In the current situation, if you want your phone to last longer, you can recharge with the ₹199 plan.

