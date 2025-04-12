Lifestyle

5 reasons why you should try coconut oil ear massage

Image credits: Getty

What does Ayurveda say?

According to Ayurveda, massaging your ears can reduce stress. You can get many benefits by massaging for just two minutes a day.
 

Image credits: Getty

1. Stress

If you feel tired or have a headache, gently massage your ears. It calms the nerves and reduces stress.
 

Image credits: usnplash

2. Blood flow

Massaging your ears improves blood circulation, which provides oxygen to the body and keeps you refreshed.
 

Image credits: pexels

3. Reduces Fatigue

Massaging your ears for two minutes daily relieves fatigue in your body, increases energy, and keeps you active.
 

Image credits: Freepik

4. Improves Sleep

People who have trouble sleeping should massage their ears before bed. It relaxes the nervous system and helps them get a good night's sleep.

Image credits: others

5. Digestion

According to Ayurveda, massaging the ears helps improve digestion, which reduces gas acidity and constipation. It also reduces neck pain.
 

Image credits: instagram

Golden Saree: Style Tips for All Ages & Occasions

Steal Hearts with Harshaali's Hairstyles for Baisakhi Festival

Want thicker eyebrows? Try THESE 4 natural oils today

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on