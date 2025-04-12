5 reasons why you should try coconut oil ear massage

Lifestyle
According to Ayurveda, massaging your ears can reduce stress. You can get many benefits by massaging for just two minutes a day.
If you feel tired or have a headache, gently massage your ears. It calms the nerves and reduces stress.
Massaging your ears improves blood circulation, which provides oxygen to the body and keeps you refreshed.
Massaging your ears for two minutes daily relieves fatigue in your body, increases energy, and keeps you active.
People who have trouble sleeping should massage their ears before bed. It relaxes the nervous system and helps them get a good night's sleep.
According to Ayurveda, massaging the ears helps improve digestion, which reduces gas acidity and constipation. It also reduces neck pain.
