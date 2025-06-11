A case of rash navigation has been filed against the owners, master, and crew of MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the Kerala coast on May 24. The ship, carrying hazardous cargo, sank near Alappuzha, impacting the environment and local fishing community.

Kochi: A case of rash navigation has been registered by the Kerala police against the owner, master, and crew of the Liberian ship MSC Elsa 3, which sank off the Kerala coast on May 24.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a local resident, C Shamji from Alappuzha district.

FIR filed under multiple IPC sections

The Fort Kochi Coastal police station filed the FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections related to rash navigation, danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation, and negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance, fire or combustible matter, and explosive substance.

The police allege that the owners, master, and crew of the ship handled the vessel negligently, leading to its sinking near Alappuzha district. The ship was carrying a large quantity of combustible and hazardous materials.

Details of hazardous cargo

The cargo included 640 containers, with 13 containing hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. The ship was also loaded with 84.44 metric tons of diesel and 367.1 metric tons of furnace oil.

The sinking of the ship had a significant impact on the environment and the livelihoods of the local fishing community, resulting in substantial financial losses.