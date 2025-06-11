A cargo ship, Wan Hai 503, continues to burn off the coast of Kochi, despite ongoing efforts from the Indian Coast Guard. The fire has spread to more containers, causing some to fall overboard, though the ship's tilt remains stable.

Kochi: A persistent fire aboard the cargo ship Wan Hai 503, located 88 nautical miles off the coast of Kerala in the Arabian Sea, remains uncontrolled two days after the initial incident. Despite continuous firefighting efforts, the blaze has spread to additional containers on board, raising fresh concerns.

Three Indian Coast Guard ships have been deployed to battle the flames, pouring water on the vessel for several hours. Although the intensity of the fire has slightly decreased compared to the previous day, the threat of further spread remains high. The ongoing rainfall in the area is aiding efforts marginally, but officials say hours of continued water spraying will still be necessary.

Ship stability and container losses

The vessel currently has a 15-degree tilt to the left but has not tilted further, which authorities consider a positive sign. However, more containers have fallen into the sea due to the fire and instability.

A salvage team appointed by the ship’s operator has arrived at the site and is monitoring the situation. Officials stated that no further action — including securing the remaining containers — can be taken until the fire is completely extinguished.

Floating containers not a coastal threat for now

As of now, the fallen containers are not expected to reach the Kerala coastline for the next three to four days. Depending on changes in wind direction, they could potentially drift toward the Sri Lankan coast.