Idukki: The government has provided a platform for rapper Vedan to perform again after he was granted bail in drug and tiger tooth cases. However, allegations of sexual assault have again resurfaced after survivors said they have not received any apology from him. Vedan will perform at the Ente Keralam exhibition in Idukki. The event was previously canceled following controversies surrounding Vedan. Days after being granted bail, the government has decided to reinstate the event. Vedan's rap show will take place on May 5 evening at Vazhathope School Ground. CPI(M) leaders have expressed their support.

The music night, scheduled at 7 pm at Vazhathope School Ground, will have limited entry for a maximum of 8,000 people due to space constraints. Police have announced strict controls if the number of people exceeds this, which includes a potential blocking roads leading to the venue. The event might be canceled if the situation becomes uncontrollable.

Vedan's performance was initially scheduled for April 29 as part of the government's 4th anniversary celebrations. However, on the 24th, Vedan was arrested on drug charges and later jailed in the tiger tooth case. Following his arrest, the district administration canceled the event. After Vedan was released on bail, the decision was made to reinstate the event. A meeting of officials is also being held today to make further arrangements for the program.

Four years ago, Vedan was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. He admitted to it and made a public apology in a social media post, which was later deleted. Recently, a few women have reportedly said that they have not received any apology from Vedan, who allegedly continues to follow problematic behavior. They said that while Vedan should not be subjected to casteist slurs, he should take accountability for his actions.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan came out in support of Vedan. MV Govindan said that Vedan is one of the most important emerging artists in Kerala and that the Kerala society will not accept any attempt to hunt him down. He told the media that he had already stated his position on Vedan's case. "Vedan, who writes and composes his own music, is an artist who has gained acceptance among the youth. The government's move should be seen as an intervention to correct a wrong behaviour, which he has admitted to. Beyond that, the Kerala society will not accept any attempt to hunt him down. Vedan has the protection of Kerala,” he added.