Kochi: Rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) has been granted bail by the Perumbavoor Court in the case related to the leopard teeth necklace. Bail conditions are not yet clear. The Forest officials' stance that Vedan is fully cooperating with the investigation played a crucial role in securing bail. The Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted the bail.

The court did not accept Vedan's statement that he was unaware that the teeth were real leopard teeth. Vedan's lawyer stated in court that it was a gift, he didn't know it was leopard teeth, and wouldn't have accepted it if he had known. He added that anyone could face this situation, no scientific examination has been conducted other than stating it's leopard teeth, Vedan is willing to cooperate with any investigation and accept any conditions.

The Forest Department opposed the bail application in court, arguing that the accused, Vedan, might flee the country and could potentially destroy evidence. They firmly stated that bail should not be granted. Vedan told the court that he had only met the person who gave him the gift once and wasn't sure if he would recognize him again. He expressed his willingness to accompany the investigating officers anywhere to find the person and requested bail.

The Forest Department completed the evidence gathering with Vedan this morning. They took Vedan from Kodanad to a jewellery shop in Thrissur where the leopard teeth were modified and collected evidence. Later, the Forest Department team also visited Vedan's house in Tirur. The Forest Department has not yet been able to contact Ranjith Kumbidi, the Sri Lankan expatriate who handed over the leopard teeth to Vedan. The Forest Department has also decided to question Vedan's friends to clarify the source of the leopard teeth necklace. The jewellery shop owner, Santosh, stated that a friend had given him the leopard teeth eight months ago to set in silver and that he was unaware they were leopard teeth.