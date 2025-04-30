Rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, has been axed from Elappully Fest on Thursday, May 1 in Kerala's Palakkad district. Organising committee chairman S Subhash Chandrabos announced that a mega show featuring film stars will replace the music event. According to the organising committee, those who had purchased tickets for Vedan's concerts can use the same ticket for the mega show.

Vedan was taken into custody for the possession of ganja and also remanded to the custody of the Forest Department for possessing a tiger tooth locket. The rapper claims that the pendant was a gift from a Sri Lankan-origin foreign national named Ranjith Kumbidi. He told the court and forest department officials that he was unaware that the item was made from an actual tiger tooth. The organizers decided to cancel Vedan's event due to the uncertainty surrounding his bail.

The forest department has charged Vedan under 7 sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, including those related to poaching. These offenses carry prison sentences ranging from three to seven years. Vedan stated that the tiger tooth was modified and attached to a chain at a jewelry store in Thrissur. The forest department has confirmed that Vedan maintained a friendship with Ranjith Kumbidi via Instagram. The forest department also found that Vedan's mother is of Sri Lankan origin, which contributed to their friendship. The officials have not accepted Vedan's statement that he was unaware it was a real tiger tooth.

The forest department reported that Vedan is fully cooperating with the interrogation. They believe Ranjith Kumbidi has business connections in France and the UK. Vedan also argued in court that the tiger tooth had not undergone scientific examination. He openly admitted to cannabis use in front of the media, but maintained that he was not a user of synthetic drugs.

Meanwhile, Vedan's new song 'Mauna Loa' released on Spotify and YouTube channel have garnered praise. Like his previous songs, Mauna Loa also features his characteristic sharp lyrics.

Vedan gained attention through his Malayalam rap 'Voice of Voiceless'. He has since contributed several songs to Malayalam cinema and has a large fan base. Vedan's lyrics often represent the resistance of the oppressed. His captivating rhythm and body language, which silences moralists, have become his signature style. While traveling from stage to stage with the unbroken rope of rap, Vedan got caught in the web of addiction.