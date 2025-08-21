Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkoottathil faces sexual harassment allegations after an audio leak and multiple complaints. Political leaders demand action, with protests erupting seeking his resignation.

Thiruvananthapuram: Palakkad MLA and Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkoottathil has found himself at the centre of another controversy over alleged sexual harassment. An audio recording of a conversation, purportedly between Rahul and a woman, has been released, where he allegedly pressures her to have an abortion. To protect the woman's privacy, the audio has been technically modified to alter the voices. The audio reportedly includes statements urging the woman to terminate the pregnancy and not to raise the child. Several other women have also raised harassment allegations against Rahul. Following the allegations, Rahul has resigned from the post of Youth Congress President. Abin Varkky and KM Abhijith likely to replace him. There is no clarity whether Rahul will continue to be an MLA. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for action against Rahul following the allegations. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Sunny Joseph has adopted a "wait and see" approach, while Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan stated that the party leadership will decide on the matter.

The issue created ripples in political circles after actor and former journalist Rini Ann George alleged that a young active political leader from Kerala sent her offensive messages and invited her to a hotel room. She said that the incident happened nearly three and a half years ago. Even though she did not name Rahul, she said that the leader had an “who cares” attitude. Earlier, Rahul had used those words to dismiss allegations against him. Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan stated that action would be taken against any party leader facing such allegations, regardless of their position. He mentioned that the girl who raised the allegations, Rini, was like a daughter to him and that there will be no compromise if any wrongdoing is proven. Satheesan added that sending a message is not grounds for severe punishment and that no one has filed a personal complaint. “However, a serious complaint has now been received and appropriate action will be taken,” he added.

Writer Honey Bhaskaran also came forward with allegations stating that Rahul initiated contact with her via Instagram while she was travelling in Sri Lanka and expressed interest in her with Congress members. According to Honey, the MLA reacted to one of her photos on June 9 and began a conversation, which initially seemed harmless. He asked about her trip and quickly shifted the discussion to political predictions regarding the Nilambur byelection. However, she said that as the conversation continued, she sensed inappropriate undertones and decided not to engage further. She went on to allege that Rahul has a pattern of speaking disrespectfully about women he communicates with, often twisting private conversations into crude and vulgar stories among his male peers.



Following the young actress's revelation, RV Sneha, a state office-bearer from Alappuzha, initiated the discussion in the Youth Congress WhatsApp group. While some initially tried to defend the state president, the majority of office-bearers supported Sneha. Another young leader, Jinto Johny, without naming Rahul, criticized, saying, "We don't have to swallow everything that's rotten. Even if it's a promising young leader, we have to spit out what's rotten." Protests have erupted in Palakkad demanding Rahul's resignation as MLA.

