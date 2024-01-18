Kerala: 'Arrested like a hardened criminal...' Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil

Rahul has been granted bail in all four cases of Secretariat March. The DGP office will consider the bail plea soon. He will be released soon.

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil ​​said that jail was natural during the strike, however, the way he was arrested was the problem. He stated that the police came to the house and arrested like a hardened criminal. The problem was in the manner in which the arrest was made. Rahul emphasized the need for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to accept consequences, indicating his intent to persist with the strike that seems to unsettle the Chief Minister

He said that he was arrested without even giving a notice. His arrest is part of an effort to suppress dissenting voices. He also challenged CPM state secretary MV Govindan to prove the allegation of fake medical records. If the document is proven to be fake, then a pardon can be given or will MV Govindan apologize for the statement. The RMO was present during the inspection at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. Even though the court ordered a detailed examination, he only looked at his BP. Rahul also said that despite having a blood pressure of 160, it was recorded as fit in the medical report.

He got bail in the Youth Congress Secretariat March violence case yesterday. The case was registered by the Cantonment Police. With this, Rahul has been granted bail in all four cases of Secretariat March. The DGP office will consider the bail plea soon. He will be released soon.

He was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. The Cantonment police arrived at his house in Pathanamthitta to record his arrest. Previously, 24 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the incident.

Rahul has been booked under the IPC 1860 Sections of 143,147,148,149,283,332,333,353,326. He has also been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, of 1984.