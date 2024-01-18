Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 'Arrested like a hardened criminal...' Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil

    Rahul has been granted bail in all four cases of Secretariat March. The DGP office will consider the bail plea soon. He will be released soon.

    'Was arrested without a notice...': Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil ​​said that jail was natural during the strike, however, the way he was arrested was the problem. He stated that the police came to the house and arrested like a hardened criminal. The problem was in the manner in which the arrest was made. Rahul emphasized the need for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to accept consequences, indicating his intent to persist with the strike that seems to unsettle the Chief Minister

    He said that he was arrested without even giving a notice. His arrest is part of an effort to suppress dissenting voices. He also challenged CPM state secretary MV Govindan to prove the allegation of fake medical records. If the document is proven to be fake, then a pardon can be given or will MV Govindan apologize for the statement.  The RMO was present during the inspection at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital. Even though the court ordered a detailed examination, he only looked at his BP. Rahul also said that despite having a blood pressure of 160, it was recorded as fit in the medical report.

    He got bail in the Youth Congress Secretariat March violence case yesterday. The case was registered by the Cantonment Police.  With this, Rahul has been granted bail in all four cases of Secretariat March. The DGP office will consider the bail plea soon. He will be released soon.

    He was arrested by the police in connection with the Secretariat protest against police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. The Cantonment police arrived at his house in Pathanamthitta to record his arrest. Previously, 24 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the incident.

    Rahul has been booked under the IPC 1860 Sections of 143,147,148,149,283,332,333,353,326. He has also been booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, of 1984.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases vkp

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Kerala news live 18 january 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: SFI Unit Secretary stabbed in Maharajas College in Ernakulam

    IndiGo fined Rs 1.2 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

    IndiGo fined Rs 1.5 crore for 'passengers eating on the tarmac' incident

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan retaliates, launches strikes on targets at Iran border

    Pakistan retaliates, launches strikes on targets at Iran border

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases vkp

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date RKK

    Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to have digital release on THIS date

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift 'Onavillu' to Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon