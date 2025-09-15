SFI activists protested against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil by blocking his car while he was traveling from the MLA hostel to the legislative assembly.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state capital witnessed moments of tension on Monday when SFI activists staged a dramatic protest by blocking the car of Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA, while he was traveling from the MLA hostel to the legislative assembly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, Rahul had briefly returned to the hostel after attending the assembly session and was heading back when activists suddenly appeared near the hostel premises. The protestors sat on the road in front of his vehicle, forcing it to halt. For several minutes, Rahul remained inside his car as the standoff continued.

Protesters arrested

Police arrived at the spot shortly after and arrested the protesters, clearing the way for the MLA’s vehicle to move. SFI leaders, however, maintained that their presence was purely for demonstrating their opposition and not to trigger violence.

Speaking about the incident, Rahul stated that he was on his way back to the assembly and would give his response there. He alleged that the activists had emerged from behind the MLA hostel and blocked his car, and further claimed that the police officers on duty failed to intervene when his vehicle approached the hostel gate.

Rahul travelling under security

Following the disruption, a Thiruvallam police escort vehicle was deployed for his protection, and Rahul is now traveling under police security.

Among those taken into custody were SFI district president Abhiram, district secretary Mithun Pottokaran, and state joint secretary Akhilesh, along with several other activists. Despite the arrests, the SFI cadres continued their demonstrations at the site even after Rahul’s vehicle had departed for the legislative assembly.