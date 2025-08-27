MLA Rahul Mamkootathil resigned from his Youth Congress President post and was suspended by the party, claiming the accusations are a conspiracy. CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the allegations, emphasizing that political status offers no protection.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police are reportedly moving toward registering a formal case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil following multiple allegations of online stalking and harassment made by several young women. Though initial reports of sexual harassment had surfaced earlier, they lacked formal complaints. Now, with multiple written complaints received, the investigation has intensified. Sources indicate that women from both Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have accused Mamkootathil of sending inappropriate messages and engaging in persistent online harassment. While the exact police jurisdiction for filing the case has not yet been confirmed, the Cyber Police are expected to take charge of the investigation, given the digital nature of the alleged offenses. The matter reached the Chief Minister’s Office after media reports highlighted accusations that Mamkootathil had used online chat platforms to target women. Senior police officials are currently seeking legal counsel to assess the possibility of initiating proceedings against the sitting legislator.

Chief Minister's Response

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the issue publicly, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations. He expressed concern about the criminal aspect of allegedly threatening a pregnant woman, and questioned how long Mamkootathil could evade accountability. “Politics requires dignity and ethics—qualities that seem to be diminishing,” the Chief Minister said, warning that political status will not shield anyone from legal consequences. He also condemned attempts by certain groups to shield or promote Mamkootathil despite the nature of the complaints.

While noting that several individuals involved are political figures, he stated that society must ultimately judge such behavior and emphasized that legal action will be taken where necessary.

Congress Party Action

Following the controversy, Rahul Mamkootathil resigned from his post as Youth Congress President, and the Congress party suspended him pending investigation. While the party leadership has refrained from defending Mamkootathil, they have allowed him to issue his own response. In his defense, Mamkootathil has claimed that the allegations are part of a conspiracy against him, a position he has communicated to senior Congress leaders. The party has yet to issue a formal statement on his claims but appears to be distancing itself from the embattled MLA.