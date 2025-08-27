While legal action is underway, Rahul, who resigned and was suspended following sexual misconduct accusations, denies the claims, alleging a conspiracy. The Congress insists he address the allegations directly.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that the allegations against former Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkootathil are extremely serious. “Saying that a pregnant woman will be killed is a serious criminal method. It is unclear how long Rahul will be able to hold on. It is clear that some things have happened at certain stages. The rest is for society to decide,” he added. The Chief Minister also stated that there is no need to comment on such matters now. "It’s clear that certain incidents have occurred at various stages," the Chief Minister said, adding that it is now up to society to decide further. He emphasized the importance of morality and decency in political life, suggesting that such values appear to be eroding within the Congress party.

Referring to the Congress' handling of the situation, Vijayan stated that political leaders must respond responsibly, taking into account the views of senior party members. He asserted that individuals who bring disgrace to public life and politics cannot be protected, and confirmed that legal action will be pursued against Rahul. Following sexual misconduct allegations made by several young women, Rahul Mamkootathil resigned from his post as Youth Congress president and was subsequently suspended from the Congress party. Rahul has denied the accusations, claiming in a statement to party leadership that a conspiracy is being plotted against him. The Congress leadership, however, has maintained that Rahul must personally address the allegations.

Congress Suspends Rahul Mamkootathil

Congress suspended Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from its primary membership following serious discussions within the party over allegations of a sexual nature against him. Detailed discussions took place within the party, and the leadership spoke with women. According to sources, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan took a strong stand that Rahul Mamkootamthil has severely damaged the Congress and was no longer needed in the team. Women leaders publicly stated that Rahul MLA should resign and senior leaders demanded his immediate resignation as MLA. However, the leadership feared that the BJP would win in light of the allegations if a bypoll was to be conducted now. Responding to criticism from opponents calling for Rahul's resignation, Congress pointed to its consistent approach in handling similar allegations in the past. The leadership clarified that no internal investigation has been launched, as there is no formal complaint or supporting evidence before the party.

With Rahul Mamkootathil removed from the Congress parliamentary party, the leadership stated there is no obligation to protect or defend him in the Assembly. A final decision on whether to request a change in his seat in the Assembly will be made after consultations with the United Democratic Front (UDF). The party also made it clear that, following his suspension, it holds no responsibility to support or represent him in the Palakkad constituency.