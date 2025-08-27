Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed full support for the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, urging non-politicization of the event. TN CM Stalin declined attendance due to prior commitments, amid BJP criticism over past remarks by DMK leaders against Hindus.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has firmly confirmed that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam will go ahead as planned, with full government support. Dismissing opposition criticism that the government has shifted from “minority appeasement to majority appeasement,” the CM made it clear that the event must not be politicized. “Sabarimala stands as a sacred space beyond caste and religion — a symbol of spiritual unity and harmony that draws millions,” the CM stated, rebuffing BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s recent allegations. He emphasized that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam is not a state-sponsored event but part of the Travancore Devaswom Board’s jubilee celebrations, with the government offering its usual logistical and administrative support.

“There is wide interest in the Sangamam, even from outside Kerala. This is not a political platform — and no one needs to feel threatened. The program will go forward without disruption,” Vijayan said emphatically.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has informed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he will be unable to attend the Global Ayyappa Sangamam scheduled for September 20 at Sabarimala, citing prior commitments. The event, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, has drawn national attention. According to an official release, Stalin has deputed Ministers PK Sekarbabu and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to represent the Tamil Nadu government at the event. The invitation to Stalin had earlier sparked political controversy. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran lashed out at the decision to invite the DMK leader, pointing to past remarks made by several DMK leaders which he described as “disgraceful” toward the Hindu faith.