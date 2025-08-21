While Rahul Mamkoottathil denies the allegations and claims voluntary resignation, Kerala's Education Minister emphasized the seriousness of the accusations against a public representative, assuring support and protection for the women involved.

Palakkad: Protests have intensified in Palakkad seeking the resignation of Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held protest marches to the MLA office on Thursday, August 21, which ended up in a scuffle between the police and the activists. Mahila Morcha activists marched to the MLA office with three chickens, in a symbolic protest alleging that women in the area are afraid to step out due to Mamkoottathil. They questioned how such a person could continue as a representative of the people. A complaint has been submitted to the Ernakulam Central Police Station, calling for the registration of a case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The complaint was filed by Shinto Sebastian, a lawyer and known supporter of the CPIM, who is based in Ernakulam. He has accused Rahul Mamkoottathil of involvement in a forced abortion, further alleging that the act infringed upon the unborn child’s right to life. In response, Rahul denied the accusations and said that he was resigning voluntarily. He asked those who raised the complaints to proceed legally.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasised the gravity of the situation, noting that the accused holds a position as a public representative, which makes the allegations even more serious. He assured that if the women involved are hesitant to reveal their identities out of fear, they should not worry, as the government stands firmly with them and will offer full support and protection. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice. The minister further pointed out that even if the complainants prefer not to disclose their names publicly, they still have the right to approach the police. Once a complaint is filed, an investigation will be initiated, and the privacy of the victims will be strictly safeguarded, he said, adding that one of the women has already informed senior leaders within the accused’s party, and even named them.

“In such a case, those leaders are legally obligated to report the matter. Under the Criminal Procedure Code, any individual with knowledge of a criminal offence is required to inform the police. Failing to do so is not only irresponsible but also a violation of the law,” the minister clarified.

He assured that the government will act fairly and support the women in filing formal complaints. The minister also noted merely stepping down from party roles is insufficient and that being a public representative means being accountable to society at large. He underlined that in a democracy, power lies with the people. In light of the accusations, the minister said it is appropriate for the individual to publicly apologize and resign. He also commended the courage of the women who have come forward.



