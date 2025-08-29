The SIT will analyze his devices and interview witnesses, including women who publicly alleged harassment. While Congress suspended him, his MLA status remains, despite calls for resignation.

Palakkad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Kerala Crime Branch department to investigate into the allegations against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. The Crime Branch initially found itself limited in action as many women chose to air their grievances through social media and press platforms rather than by filing formal complaints. Matters escalated, however, when an audio clip surfaced in which a man could be heard coercing a woman into undergoing an abortion under threat. The clip, which went viral, triggered widespread outrage and pushed the police to intervene. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, responding to the uproar, described the words in the clip as evidence of “criminal thinking.” He noted that the WhatsApp threats and incidents of online harassment suggested the conduct of a repeat offender. While refraining from confirming whether specific complaints had been registered with the police, he assured that women who came forward would be offered legal protection.

Acting on the directive of State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, a suo motu case was registered on August 27. The charges include stalking, issuing threats, and harassment through phone calls and anonymous online messages. Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been suspended by the Congress party following these allegations, rejected any link to the leaked audio. Claiming that the clip may have been fabricated as part of a political conspiracy, he has yet to send legal notices to those accusing him or formally request an inquiry to authenticate the recording.

The SIT is preparing to question Rahul, seize his electronic devices, and approach the court for clearance to conduct cyber forensic tests. These would involve tracking IP addresses, recovering deleted data, and verifying digital timestamps. Meanwhile, women including writer Honey Bhaskaran and actor-model Rini Ann George have publicly spoken about facing harassment—though without explicitly naming Rahul. Their statements are also expected to be documented as part of the investigation. The scandal has already cost Rahul his post as president of the Indian Youth Congress’ state unit, and his suspension from the party soon followed. However, despite growing calls for his resignation as MLA, Congress has delayed taking a final stand, mindful of the political dynamics in Palakkad, where the BJP is pushing hard to expand its influence.

Director General of Police, Crime Branch, H Venkatesh, told The News Minute that the SIT will include cyber forensic experts due to the digital nature of the alleged offences. DySP V Binu Kumar is named as the investigating officer. The move follows the registration of a Zero First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday to initiate the probe.

Discussions On To Bring Rahul Back to Palakkad

Meanwhile, a meeting was reportedly held in Palakkad under the leadership of Shafi Parambil at the residence of KPCC General Secretary C Chandran. The discussion revolved around how to bring Rahul Mamkootathil back to Palakkad. The A Group plans to have Rahul participate in programs organized by various organizations, clubs, and associations. The meeting assessed that a prolonged absence from the constituency would be detrimental. Shafi Parambil, who arrived in Palakkad, did not respond to media questions, stating that he was attending a private function.

The UDF has decided to step up its agitation against DYFI activists who allegedly blocked Shafi Parambil MP in Vadakara. Protests held by UDF workers in the town yesterday ended in clashes. During the demonstrations, Youth Congress state general secretary VP Dhulqifil was reportedly assaulted. According to his complaint, DYFI workers, with the tacit support of the police, dragged him out of his vehicle and attacked him while he was on his way to join the protest.

The tensions further escalated when Vadakara MLA KK Rema led a march to the local police station, demanding immediate action against those responsible. A scuffle broke out during the march, after which Rema launched a sit-in protest at the station premises. The district leadership of the Indian Union Muslim League also issued a stern warning, stating that if attempts to block Shafi Parambil continue, ministers and MLAs from the Left will find it difficult to travel by road in Kozhikode.

In parallel, the Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the allegations against Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil. The first set of statements will be recorded from those who publicly spoke out, including Rini George, Avantika, and Honey Bhaskar. However, officials have hinted that if the women who claimed harassment refuse to file formal complaints, the case may stall, similar to the outcome of the Hema Committee report.

The investigation is being closely monitored by ADGP H. Venkatesh, while DYSP C. Binukumar has been appointed as the investigating officer. Given the significance of digital evidence in the case, cyber experts are also being roped into the special team. For now, the Crime Branch is working mainly on complaints drawn from media reports, but officers stress that victims must come forward to strengthen the legal process.