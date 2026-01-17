A two-year-old boy was saved by an emergency endoscopy after swallowing five toy batteries. Doctors at Dr. Moopen's Medical College successfully removed them, preventing a major health crisis.

Meppadi: A two-year-old boy was given a new lease on life through an emergency endoscopy at Dr. Moopen's Medical College after accidentally swallowing five batteries while playing. The son of a couple from Bathery Moolankavu swallowed the batteries from a toy. A major disaster was averted thanks to the timely intervention of the doctors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After noticing the child putting batteries in his mouth, the family immediately rushed him to the medical college. The procedure to remove the batteries was initiated under the leadership of Dr. Suryanarayanan, a specialist in the Gastroenterology department. All five batteries were safely removed through endoscopy. Dr. Akhil and Dr. Anjana also participated in this mission.

Doctors warn that swallowing batteries is life-threatening: There is a possibility of the batteries bursting due to the acidic action in the stomach. If the battery bursts, the released chemicals can cause serious damage to major organs like the intestines and liver. If they could not be removed in time through endoscopy, it would have required complex surgery.

Doctor's Warning

Medical college authorities advised that adults should be extremely vigilant when children use toys. Give children only toys that are appropriate for their age. Avoid toys with small parts or those from which batteries can be easily removed. Doctors also say that children should always be under adult supervision when playing. Hospital authorities informed that the child's health is currently satisfactory and he is under observation.