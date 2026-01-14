A viral video from Agra shows two youths stopping a moving bus on a road to film a reel. One youth performed push-ups in front of the bus, causing traffic disruption and safety risks. Police shared video on Instagram and took the youths in custody.

Doing risky stunts just to go viral on social media is becoming common. Many such videos are shared every day. However, some of these acts cause serious trouble to the public. One such incident from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is now drawing attention after the UP Police themselves shared a video showing how dangerous social media stunts can be.

The video, posted on Instagram by the Uttar Pradesh Police, shows two young men stopping a moving bus on a public road to record a reel.

Bus stopped on road for push-up stunt

In the video, one youth is seen standing directly in front of a moving bus. He then begins doing push-ups on the road while the bus is forced to stop. The second youth stands nearby, keeping watch for other vehicles and filming the stunt.

Because of their actions, the bus could not move forward. Traffic behind the bus came to a halt, leading to a brief traffic jam on the busy road. The stunt not only disrupted traffic but also put the lives of passengers, drivers and the youths themselves at risk.

Police highlight danger to public safety

The caption shared by UP Police clearly explains the situation. It reads, “In a reel from Agra, youths stopped a running bus to do push-ups on the road.” The police also stressed that roads are meant for vehicles and pedestrians, not for filming social media content.

The stunt was recorded on a public road, which made the situation even more serious. Blocking traffic for a reel can lead to accidents and injuries.

Reel ends with police action

The video then shows a clear message. It cuts to scenes of the same two youths being taken into police custody. This part of the video makes it clear that such behaviour has consequences.

The caption further warns, “Such actions will have similar consequences.” It also adds a strong message: “The road is not your content feed. Don’t block traffic for likes.”

Public reaction supports police action

Many social media users praised the police for taking quick action. Several comments criticised the youths for risking lives just for online attention. Others said strict action is needed to stop such dangerous trends.

The video has now gone viral, not because of the stunt, but because of the police message behind it.

The incident serves as a strong reminder that chasing online fame should never come at the cost of public safety. Authorities have once again made it clear that public roads are not places for viral stunts, and such actions will be dealt with firmly.