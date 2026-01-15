A video showing chaos on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi has gone viral after passengers were stuck onboard due to a delay. Angry passengers were seen abusing the pilot and crew after the pilot reportedly refused to fly due to duty time limits.

A video showing angry passengers shouting and abusing crew members on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi has gone viral on social media platform X, triggering a strong public debate on passenger behaviour, airline responsibility, and flight safety.

The incident reportedly happened after passengers were made to sit inside the aircraft for nearly three hours due to a delay in flight operations.

According to the X post that shared the now viral video, the trouble began when the pilot allegedly refused to operate the flight as his duty hours were about to be breached. The post claimed that the pilot had informed the airline in advance, yet the flight was boarded.

As the delay stretched on, passengers became restless and angry. In the video, a woman can be heard shouting abuses and accusing the pilot of “hiding like a rat”. Other passengers are heard raising slogans against the airline in Hindi.

Video sparks outrage online

The clip quickly gained attention on X, with users reacting strongly to both the passenger behaviour and the airline’s handling of the situation.

Many said that while airlines must be held accountable for lapses, passengers have no right to behave in such a manner. They also stated that the full video contained even more abusive language near the cockpit and confirmed that two passengers were detained.

Pilots and experts demand zero tolerance

Pilot Vijay Hiremath strongly condemned the incident. He said buying a ticket does not give anyone the right to create a nuisance or threaten safety. He added that aviation is not a bus stand and called for stronger authority for pilots and cabin crew, along with zero tolerance for such behaviour.

Many users echoed this view, saying that attempting to attack a pilot or crew is a serious security breach.

Questions raised on airline responsibility

Some users also questioned IndiGo’s role in the incident. Some pointed out that while unruly passengers should be detained, the airline should also offer compensation or vouchers for mismanagement, especially since the delay reportedly caused a six-hour delay in the return flight.

Others asked why the flight was boarded at all if the pilot knew his duty time would be exceeded.

Authorities tagged, investigation awaited

Several users tagged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging them to take action and review airline procedures.

So far, IndiGo has not released an official statement on the incident. The video has once again highlighted the growing problem of unruly behaviour onboard flights and the need for clear rules, accountability, and safety-first decisions.