PM Modi reaches Wayanad's Chooralmala; Officials brief him about disaster, rescue operations

As part of his visit to Wayanad following the devastating landslides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) reached the Bailey Bridge in Chooralamala and met with army officers. He will also be visiting survivors of the disaster at a hospital and in a relief camp.

Wayanad: As part of his three-hour visit to landslide-hit Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) met with army officers, including those from the engineering wing, at the Bailey Bridge in Chooralmala and thanked them for their services. IPS official, and chief secretary briefed him about the disaster and the rescue operations carried out in the last 10 days.

Following this, he will head to DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences (DM WIMS) Hospital, where he will meet with four people undergoing treatment. These include Odisha native Sukruti Mohapatra, 8-year-old Avantika, who lost his parents and siblings, Anil, who lost his mother and a 2-year-old child and Arun, who was pulled out of the mud by rescue workers after a brave operation.

Also Read: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

Then the PM will visit a relief camp in St. Joseph's school, where he will meet nine survivors of the disaster, including two minors, namely 16-year-old Mohammed Hani and 14-year-old Lavanya, who lost their parents. The other survivors to meet him are Harsha K.P., Sharafudheen,Shruthy, Jishnu, Naseema, Sudhakaran and Pavithra. After that, he will preside over a review meeting at the collectorate.

PM Modi's journey on road will be at a much slower pace than the usual, owing to the weather and conditions in Wayanad.

In a visit that brings hope to the rehabilitation activities in Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am and was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister in his journey to Kannur.

From there, the PM got aboard an Air Force helicopter and flew to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad and undertook an aerial survey in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster. In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

The state government has decided to request a special package of Rs 2000 crore from the Centre for the rehabilitation of those affected by the disaster.



Also Read: Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military

Latest Videos