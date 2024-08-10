PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    To assess the situation in landslide-hit Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am and flew to the disaster-affected areas in a chopper. In a visit scheduled to last three hours, he initially conducted an aerial surveillance of the area.

    Wayanad: In a visit that brings hope to the rehabilitation activities in Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am and was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister on his journey to Kannur.

    From there, the PM got aboard an Air Force helicopter and flew to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad and undertook an aerial survey in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster. In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

    After the aerial survey, his helicopter landed at SKMJ school ground in Kalpetta. 

    K K Shailaja Teacher MLA, Chief Secretary Dr. V Venu, DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan,Kannur  City Police Commissioner Ajith Kumar, BJP leaders A P Abdullahkutty, C K Padmanabhan and others came to receive the Prime Minister at the airport.

    Also Read: Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance

    In his visit scheduled to last for three hours, the Prime Minister will also meet with those who survived the disaster and are undergoing treatment. In the chopper, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied Prime Minister Modi. The PM will later hold discussions with the Chief Minister and will also meet with various relief teams.

    The state government has decided to request a special package of Rs 2000 crore from the Centre for the rehabilitation of those affected by the disaster.

    Central government's rescue and relief efforts in Wayanad after landslide

    On 30th July, due to incessant and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, a major landslide occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala, Vellarimala Village, in District Wayanad.
     
    Modi government took stock of the situation and immediately sprung into action through deployment of more than 1200 rescuers of NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire services, Civil Defence, among others for rescue and relief operation at the incident site.
     
    More than 100 ambulances along with doctors and other medical staff were deployed for medical support and treatment.
     
    The Indian Army erected a 190-foot Bailey bridge in Wayanad, which has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. Remarkably, construction of this bridge was completed in just 71 hours, significantly enhancing the rescue operations by allowing heavy vehicles and machinery to be mobilised to rescue around 200 people who were stranded due to damage of the bridge.
     
    Till now, a total of 30 persons have been rescued, 520 persons evacuated and 112 dead bodies retrieved by the NDRF rescue teams.
     
    An Inter-Ministerial Central team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the State. The team is visiting the affected areas from 8th to 10th August.
     
    Timely and proactive interventions by the Centre to provide relief funds to Kerala
     
    Centre has always lent a helping hand to Kerala through timely provision of funds to be ready to meet the challenge of disaster. This year, on 1st April, the Kerala SDRF account had around Rs 395 crore. The first instalment of Central share of SDRF for the ongoing year of over Rs 145.60 crore was released in advance on 31st July.
     
    In the last 5 years a total of around Rs. 1200 crore has been released by Modi Government as Centre’s share in SDRF out of the total State Disaster Response Fund of Rs. 1780 crore.
     
    In addition to this the Modi government has also released a sum of Rs. 445 crore for State Disaster Mitigation Fund in the last 5 years.

    Also Read:  Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military

