Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military

    Despite facing arrest and backlash, YouTuber Aju Alex has stated that he stands by his  against Mohanlal and has no regrets. He also said that many people in Kerala share his opinion about Mohanlal's visit to the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad.

    Aju Alex stands by his comments on Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad, says he will file complaint with military dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: YouTuber Aju Alex, who was arrested and released on bail for making derogatory remarks against actor Mohanlal, has stated that he stands by his comments and has no regrets. He also claimed that many people in Kerala share his opinion about Mohanlal's visit to the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad. 

    Also Read: Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance

    Aju Alex, also known by the name of his Youtube 'Chekuthan', was arrested following complaint filed by Siddique, General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Calling Mohanlal's visit unnecessary, Aju said the actor wasted the valuable time of the military and it was a publicity stunt.

    "I will continue to express my opinions openly on 'Chekuthan' and other pages. Many people in Kerala share the same opinion as me about Mohanlal's visit to Wayanad. However, I admit that the words I used were not appropriate. Although the words I used were not right, I stand by what I said. I will file a complaint against Mohanlal with the military. The presence of trained personnel is what is needed in disaster situations. Mohanlal wasted the precious time of the military, which is meant to save lives. I removed the video only after the police asked me to," Aju Alex said. 

    "If a military officer had visited, not many people would have gathered there. But since it was a celebrity, people gathered and took selfies, which is why it became an issue," he added.

    "Not only that, but the photos taken in this manner were also posted on Mohanlal's Facebook page. None of this should have happened. After the police filed a case against me, it was spread that I was in hiding. Police took further action after I came to the station. Pictures of me behind bars at the police station were circulated, among many other things," Aju claimed.

    Aju Alex's channel, "Chekuthan", has gained a significant following for its reaction videos and commentary on various topics, including cinema and social issues. His comments had sparked a lot of controversy, with many people coming out in support of Mohanlal. 

    Also Read: Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-666 Aug 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-666 Aug 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance anr

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit anr

    Kerala govt seeks Rs 2000 crore aid for Wayanad's rehabilitation ahead of PM Modi's visit

    PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Wayanad on August 10 to review relief and rehabilitation efforts dmn

    PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow to review rehabilitation efforts

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection dmn

    Centre stands firm on demand to display PMAY logo on houses despite Kerala's objection

    Recent Stories

    Travis Scott ARRESTED? Video shows rapper getting dragged from Paris hotel in handcuffs RKK

    Travis Scott ARRESTED? Video shows rapper getting dragged from Paris hotel in handcuffs

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-666 Aug 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-666 Aug 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    BBMP issues new guidelines for PGs in Bengaluru; THESE facilities are a must! vkp

    BBMP issues new guidelines for PGs in Bengaluru; THESE facilities are a must!

    Sobhita Dhulipala joins 'The Akkineni' for family photos, poses with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and others RKK

    Sobhita Dhulipala joins 'The Akkineni' for family photos, poses with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and others

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance anr

    Wayanad Landslide: Opposition's demand for 'National Disaster' tag contradicts UPA government's 2013 stance

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon