A viral video alleging irregularities in Guruvayur Railway Station's retiring room bookings has been debunked by PIB Fact Check. The video claims the room was empty despite online booking showing no vacancy.

A video circulating on social media has sparked concerns by alleging irregularities in the booking process of the air-conditioned retiring room at Guruvayur Railway Station. The clip claims that a passenger tried to book the facility online but was told there was “no vacancy,” only to find the room completely empty when visiting the station in person. This led to suspicions of mismanagement or even a potential scam in the allocation of railway retiring rooms.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim as Misleading

However, the official explanation tells a very different story. According to the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-check unit, the viral video is misleading and unrelated to Guruvayur Railway Station. In reality, there is currently no retiring room at Guruvayur, as the station is undergoing redevelopment and construction work. Because the facility is still being developed, online bookings have not yet been made available to passengers.

Railways Urge Public to Rely on Verified Information

Railway authorities have clarified that once construction is complete, the retiring rooms will open for bookings both online and offline, ensuring transparency and ease of access for travelers. Meanwhile, passengers have been advised to be cautious about such misleading videos and not to believe or share unverified claims circulating on social media.

Misinformation can spread rapidly, creating unnecessary suspicion. Passengers are encouraged to check official sources before accepting or forwarding such content.