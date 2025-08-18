PIB Fact Check has declared the website brs.inc fake and not tied to the Government of India. The site falsely claims authority to grant “Bharat Ratna Sammaan”-style awards and seeks nominee fees. Citizens should verify and report such scams.

Have you ever come across any organisation or website claiming to honour citizens for their work on the behalf of government? Well, a website claims so and Press Information Bureau has debunked its claims. PIB Fact Check has warned that the website https://brs.inc is fake and not associated with the Government of India. The website in question here calls itself a 'semi-government organisation', claims government recognition and authorization, and invites nominee charges while promising high-profile honours such as Bharat Ratna Sammaan, Padma Bhushan Samman, and Padma Vibhushan Samman. PIB has urged people not to trust the claims and to verify government-related information through official channels.

What the fake site claims

The website markets 'Bharat Ratna Sammaan' as an esteemed body 'honouring great personalities' across fields in Bharat. It says recognition should let people 'be exceptional' and inspire others. It further claims its organization brings together 'leaders, professionals and visionaries' to celebrate gifted individuals who 'shape the advancement of our nation'.

It lists awards such as Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Sammaan, Bharat Ratna Sammaan, Rashtriya Padma Bhushan Sammaan, and more, asserting that winners are role models for performance, credibility and public service. It also touts values like excellence, integrity, inspiration, respect and service, and uses this language to project credibility. All these claims are debunked by PIB.

What PIB said and how to verify

PIB Fact Check clearly stated that the website is not linked to the Government of India and that its claims of approval are false. For any GOI-related queries or to report such content, PIB shared its contacts: +91 8799711259 and factcheck@pib.gov.in. Users have been advised to rely on official announcements and to cross-check before paying any fee or sharing personal details.

Red flags to watch

The site's biggest warning signs are: claiming government approval without proof, calling itself 'semi-government', using the names of India's most prestigious awards and seeking nominee charges. These tactics are common in online scams. If a website asks for money to secure awards or recognition, treat it as a serious red flag. Do not make payments, do not share sensitive information and most importantly report the link to the platform and PIB.