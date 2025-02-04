Over 50 injured, including school children, as bus overturns in Kerala's Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Over 50 people, including school children, were injured when a bus lost control and overturned at Arayidathupalam in Kozhikode. The incident occurred around 4:15 pm near the new bus stand. The bus, identified as KL 12 C 6676, was traveling on the Medical College route and reportedly speeding when it lost control at the end of the Arayidathupalam bridge.

Of the more than 50 injured, 42 were taken to Baby Memorial Hospital, while 11 others were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police and fire force teams quickly responded to the scene, conducting rescue operations and ensuring the evacuation of all passengers, including the injured.

Efforts are ongoing to remove the overturned bus and restore normal traffic flow in the area.

