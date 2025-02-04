Kerala, Tamil Nadu on high alert: IMD issues warning for 'Kallakkadal Phenomenon'

The National Center for Ocean Research has issued a kallakkadal warning for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Fishermen and the public are advised to be cautious due to the expected high sea turbulence.

Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Kallakkadal warning

The National Center for Ocean Research (NORC) has issued a kallakkadal warning for the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Waves are expected to reach 0.2 to 0.6 meters in Kerala and 0.5 to 0.7 meters in Tamil Nadu.

Kallakkadal warning

Launching and landing fishing boats during high tides and turbulent seas is dangerous. Avoid entering the sea or approaching the shore during strong waves. Exercise caution in all coastal activities.

What is Kallakkadal?

The India Meteorological Department and National Center for Ocean Research advise avoiding beaches and outdoor recreation. Kallakkadal refers to sudden sea turbulence without strong winds.

Warning to Fishermen

Kallakkadal is the sudden turbulence of a calm sea without warning. Its unpredictability necessitates caution from fishermen and the public.

