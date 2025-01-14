Over 2 lakh devotees witness 'Makara Jyothi' as chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ fill Sabarimala's air

Sabarimala's Makaravilakku festivities culminated with hundreds of thousands of devotees witnessing the revered 'Makara Jyothi' and the brilliant flame of Makaravilakku, marking a spiritual climax amidst unprecedented crowds.

The sacred ambiance surrounding the Sabarimala hill reached a fever pitch as hundreds of thousands of devotees, who had been camping on the hill for several days, witnessed the revered 'Makara Jyothi' during the Makaravilakku festivities today (Jan 14).

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025 unites devotees from around the world to celebrate 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at Sangam

A sea of pilgrims, eager to catch a glimpse of the celestial star Makara and the divine light, packed viewpoints, chanting 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' in unison.

Earlier in the day, the sacred ornaments, 'Thiruvabharanam', were brought from the Pandalam palace and handed over to the temple's chief priest, Tantri Kandararau Mahesh Mohanararu. Thousands of people accompanied the procession from Pandalam palace and people lighted lamps in front of their houses along the way as a token of devotion. The procession was welcomed at several points in its route to the Sabarimala temple.

The presiding deity was adorned with the 'Thiruvabharanam', and the 'Deeparadhana' ritual took place around 6:45 pm. Moments later, the brilliant flame of Makaravilakku, aka Makarajyothi, flickered thrice from Ponnambalamedu, situated opposite the temple, as the chants of 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' resonated through the air.

The unprecedented rush of devotees resulted in a massive influx of people at various vantage points around the hill. Pilgrims had set up temporary shelters, known as 'parnasalas', at Pandithavalam.

The Makarasankrama pooja, marking the sun's transition from Dakshinayanam to Utharayanam, was performed earlier in the day. As part of the ritual, ghee brought from the Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram was poured on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

Around 5,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure security in Pampa and surrounding areas during the Makaravilakku festivities at Sabarimala.

Devotees were allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple only until 12 PM today. After noon, access was restricted due to the arrival of the 'Thiruvabharanam' procession. On Makaravilakku day, nearly two lakh devotees are estimated to have arrived at Sabarimala. Extensive arrangements were made to facilitate smooth access for devotees wishing to witness the Makara Jyothi.

The devotees can see the idol adorned with 'Thiruvabharanam' from January 15 to 17 to have a glimpse of the sacred ornaments.

Also Read: Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Latest Videos