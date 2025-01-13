Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Watch as we cover the Sabarimala Makaravilakku Festival 2025, where 5,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure the safety of the thousands of devotees expected to attend. DGP S. Sreejith confirmed that all preparations are complete for this significant pilgrimage event. Witness the sacred 'Thiruvabharanam' procession as it makes its way from Pandalam to the Sabarimala temple, culminating in the grand Makaravilakku celebrations on January 14. Watch.

