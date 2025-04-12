Stampede-like chaos at IGI; Flyers stranded for hours as dust storm cripples Delhi airport; WATCH

Read Full Article

Delhi: A powerful dust storm swept across Delhi and parts of the NCR on Friday evening, severely disrupting flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The chaos left hundreds of travelers stranded for hours and sparked a flood of social media complaints regarding poor airline management.

Sources at the airport revealed that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, more than 50 domestic flights faced delays, approximately 25 were diverted, and seven were cancelled as a result of the storm.

15 flights diverted after rain, dust storms in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued; IMD warns of more showers (WATCH)

This marked the second dust storm to hit the region within two days. Authorities also reported that four individuals sustained injuries due to the adverse weather. Frustrated passengers voiced their grievances on social media, posting images of overcrowded boarding areas and accusing airline staff of mishandling the situation.

One user posted on X, tagging the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India, saying, “@airindia @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia Most mismanaged, misinformed world class international airport, New Delhi. #INDIRAGandhi.. worse than bus stand.”

Air India replied: “Dear Mr. Lal, we hear you. However, kindly know that the flights are affected due to adverse effect of bad weather. Please be assured that our staff is trying to the best of their abilities to assist all passengers.”

Another user said, " Best Airport of South Asia, IGI T3 today at 7 am... utter chaos... passangers treated worse than cattles".

Officials stated that senior personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airport management were present on the ground to oversee the situation and assist passengers. Despite this, many travelers alleged that the response lacked coordination and was inadequate in addressing their concerns.

Similarly, a user questioned the delay of flight AI 2651, noting, "@airindia, what the hell is going on? AI 2651 was scheduled to depart at 8:00 am, and we're still waiting for the gate announcement. What are we supposed to do? Who’ll be responsible if there's any delay?"

The abrupt change in weather caused a sharp drop in temperatures. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam experienced a 10°C decline, while Safdarjung recorded a 7°C decrease. Wind speeds peaked at 74 kmph at IGI Airport, 70 kmph at Pragati Maidan, and 69 kmph at Lodhi Road. In addition, gusts ranging between 37 and 56 kmph were reported in areas such as Najafgarh and Safdarjung.

Authorities were overwhelmed with distress calls regarding fallen trees following the storm. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) received eight complaints from locations such as Connaught Place, Jor Bagh, Patel Marg, and Sardar Patel Marg. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported four incidents from areas including New Delhi, Kalkaji, and Shahdara during the 6 pm to 8 pm window. Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) handled 10 such complaints, and the fire department responded to two tree fall-related calls.

Dust storm disrupts over 80 flights at Delhi airport, passengers stranded

Latest Videos