iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives you can consider

Looking for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives? This article lists five powerful smartphones, including OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Pro, and iPhone 16, that offer similar features for under ₹1 lakh.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the company's most recent flagship model, and the Galaxy S25 Edge version will soon be available for purchase. These new Samsung phones include long-term software support, better hardware, and a ton of AI-powered capabilities. Without a doubt, it is a powerhouse. However, you must take into account the price tag of Rs 1,29,999, which many people would not be able to afford. But surprise what? We've put together a list of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra substitutes that are really powerful for your requirements and won't cost you more than Rs 1 lakh.

1. OnePlus 13 The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers a number of high-end phones, including the OnePlus 13. Similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a large circular camera module at the rear, curved metallic edges, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for further security. Thanks to the revolutionary Silicon carbon technology, the phone has a streamlined appearance and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 100W charging. The cameras are just as powerful and adaptable. Like Samsung, OnePlus offers a ton of AI features.





2. Vivo X200 Pro Another outstanding smartphone with a new 200MP telephoto lens that has shown its value and quality is the Vivo X200 Pro. A powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor powers the smartphone, and the whole combination makes it a strong competitor in the high-end market.

OPPO Find X8 Pro

3. Oppo Find X8 Pro Another smartphone with an emphasis on performance and photography is the Oppo Find X8 Pro. The Dimensity 9400 processor powers this smartphone, much like it does the Vivo X200 Pro. With a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-telephoto lens, it sports a quad-rear camera system. It also features a camera control button that is reminiscent of the iPhone 16 series. Another advantage of this smartphone is its long battery life.

4. Apple iPhone 16 Depending on your needs, you may also want to look at the iPhone 16 or 16 Plus model. The iPhone Plus has a 6.7-inch display, while the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. These iPhones are powered by Apple's new A18 SoC, hence iOS 18 comes with Apple AI capabilities. The model's twin rear camera setup produces respectable images.

5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Indeed, the Pixel 9 Pro is on our list as well because it is now available in the nation for less than Rs 1 lakh. The new Pixel Pro variant has a Tensor G4 CPU and 6GB of RAM. It is small and features a high-end triple camera system that includes a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP main sensor with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS, and more. Because of its IP68 rating, this phone is protected from dust and water.





