Thiruvananthapuram: A spectacular drone light show featuring nearly a thousand drones will launch tomorrow, September 5, as part of the Onam week celebrations in the capital city. Scheduled to run from 8:45 PM to 9:15 PM over three days, the show will take place 250 feet above the University Stadium. This marks the first time such a grand drone display is being organized in the city, under the initiative of Kerala Tourism.

The show promises a mesmerizing visual experience for both tourists and residents, with specially designed LED-equipped drones choreographed to create stunning aerial patterns. The performance is being orchestrated by Botlab Dynamics, a leading global drone technology company that previously set the record for India’s largest drone light show at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 29, 2022. The Onam week drone extravaganza will conclude on September 7.

The state’s Onam celebrations began with a grand inaugural day at Kanakakunnu, showcasing an array of traditional performances. Audiences enjoyed the rhythmic beats of Panchavadyam and Chenda Melam, along with captivating acts by renowned artists including Suraj Santosh, Amrita Suresh, Mithun Jayaraj, Meghna Sumesh, Dilsha Prasannan, and Parvathy Arun at Nisagandhi. The festivities kicked off with an enthralling Panchavadyam performance by Mahesh and his team, who bring over two decades of experience to the art form. Talented musicians such as Kilimanoor Anil Marar, Kalapitham Sri Rag, Kilimanoor Binu, Balaramapuram Mahesh, Vignesh, Satish Babu, and Neyyattinkara Jayashankar added further magic to the evening.