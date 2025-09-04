Asianet presents a feast of captivating entertainment for viewers this Onam. On Thiruvonam, Ponman, Bromance, Prince and Family, and Thudarum, will be screened. The Kerala Vadakkam Vali League is also a highlight.

Asianet is gearing up to deliver a grand entertainment treat for viewers this Onam season with a vibrant lineup of programs. From blockbuster movie premieres and special telefilms to musical performances, comedy skits, cooking shows, and festive editions of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, the channel promises a celebration to remember. One of the biggest highlights will be the much-awaited Kerala Vadakkam Vali League.

The festivities begin on Uthradam day with Onaruchi Melam and Onakalavara at 8 am, offering a flavorful showcase of traditional Onam dishes. At 9 am, viewers can enjoy the family drama Abhilasham, starring Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, and Dileesh Pothan. The political thriller Empuraan follows at 12 pm, while the hit comedy Padakkalam will entertain audiences at 3.30 pm. At 6.30 pm, Asianet presents the special telefilm Maveli Kottaram, a unique cinematic spectacle featuring beloved TV serial characters together for the first time in South India. Wrapping up the day, a festive Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Onam special airs at 9.30 pm.

On Thiruvonam day (September 5), Asianet continues the celebrations with another film-packed schedule. At 9 am, the family entertainer Ponmaan, starring Basil Joseph and Lijomol, will be telecast. At 12 pm, the world television premiere of Bromance featuring Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Mathew, and Kalabhavan Shajohn will be showcased. The comedy-drama Prince & Family, starring Dileep and Dhyan Sreenivasan, follows at 3 pm. At 6 pm, audiences can revisit the timeless classic Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana. Finally, at 9.30 pm, viewers can tune in for another festive Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Onam special episode.