Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has reaffirmed that Lionel Messi's visit to the state is confirmed, dismissing ongoing speculation on social media. The Argentina football star and his team are expected to play a match in Kerala in October or November this year.

Abdurahiman termed the current debates surrounding the proposed event as "unnecessary discussions" and urged the public not to give rise to controversies.

"There is no room for any doubt. Social media is full of unnecessary controversies. The visit of a legend like Messi is a matter of pride for us. He and his team will visit here-either in October or in November," he stated.

The minister's confirmation comes after Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, revealed that all contractual obligations with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) have been fulfilled. The company has paid the sponsorship amount as per the contract, paving the way for the friendly match to take place.

On Saturday, Abdurahiman had rejected media reports about the Argentina national football team backing out of the visit. He asserted that the Lionel Messi-led team would play a friendly match in Kerala in October this year, as previously announced.

With all logistical and contractual arrangements in place, an official announcement regarding the date of the match is expected soon. The visit of Lionel Messi and his team is anticipated to be a significant event for football enthusiasts in Kerala, a state where the sport has massive following.