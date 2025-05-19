Bindu claims that after she insisted on her innocence, the police threatened to implicate her daughters and forced her to confess.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Dalit woman, Bindu has made serious allegations of police brutality against the Chief Minister's office. She told Asianet News that she faced apathy when she went to the Chief Minister's office to file a complaint against being falsely accused in a theft case. She said that the Chief Minister's office didn't even read her complaint. The Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi, simply put the complaint on the table.

She was told to approach the court if she had a complaint. They compared her situation to a household theft, saying the police would be called if a complaint was filed. Bindu said she faced this humiliation from the Chief Minister's office when she went there with her lawyer. She had obtained prior permission to visit the office after multiple attempts, yet she faced this treatment.

Bindu explained that she went to the Chief Minister's office with her lawyer, but the person there, P Sasi, didn't even read the complaint and just said the police would be called. She added that it was her first time visiting such an office.

Bindu, a Dalit woman, was taken into custody by the Peroorkada police in Thiruvananthapuram after being accused of stealing a gold necklace from the house where she worked. Bindu claims that after she insisted on her innocence, the police threatened to implicate her daughters and forced her to confess. She also alleges that when she asked for water during her hours at the police station, she was told to drink from the restroom.

The incident occurred on the 23rd of last month. Bindu was summoned to the Peroorkada police station after finishing work. She was accused of stealing a two-and-a-half sovereign gold necklace belonging to the homeowner. Bindu pleaded with the police, insisting on her innocence. She was released only after the homeowner reported finding the necklace in the morning.

Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner Seeks Urgent Report



The Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner has sought an urgent report on the incident where Bindu, a Dalit domestic worker, was allegedly subjected to mental harassment during 20 hours of custody at the Peroorkada police station. The Assistant Commissioner has been instructed to conduct an internal inquiry. It is assessed that there has been a serious lapse on the part of the police.



The woman had worked for only three days. Even after the homeowner reported finding the necklace in the morning, the police released Bindu only after 11 am.