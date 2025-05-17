Stating that the money have to be paid only after schedule is announced, Anto Augustine said that the money will be paid once the Argentina Football Association announces the date.

Wayanad: Amid speculations that Lionel Messi and Argentina will not play in Kerala, match sponsor and Reporter Broadcasting MD Anto Augustine refuted it and said that the date will be announced by the Argentine Football Association. He was addressing the media in Wayanad, after it was reported that the Argentina Football Association and the Kerala state government would take legal action against sponsors, Reporter Broadcasting Company, citing a breach of contract.

Stating that the money have to be paid only after Argentina announces the date, Anto Augustine said that the money will be paid once the Argentina Football Association announces the date. “Facilities such as a FIFA-standard stadium and hotel are essential, and it is the government's responsibility to arrange them. A letter has been sent and I believe preparations are underway. Sports Minister Abdurahman's efforts have been significant, and the contract was signed six months ago. There is no need to pay the money within 45 days,” he said, adding that the Argentina FA told him that the stadium can be built within the stipulated time.

After Argentina announced the fixtures for this year, it was confirmed that Lionel Messi would not land in Kerala this year. V Abdurahiman told Asianet News that it is the sponsor's responsibility to bring the team by paying the promised amount. However, the decision was announced by the Minister in a press conference regarding Messi's arrival. The very next day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on Facebook describing the event as a proud achievement of the CPI(M)-led government. The state government has not been officially informed about the cancellation of the Argentina team's visit.

There are also allegations of fund misappropriation amid the uncertainity of Messi's arrival. The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) has alleged that a group conducted a scam by collecting funds under the false pretense of covering the expenses of football legend Lionel Messi and the Argentina team's visit. The organization's President K. Surendran, General Secretary Adv. S. Abdul Nasser, and Treasurer C.V. Krishnadas have written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requesting an investigation into the matter.