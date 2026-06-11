A 43-year-old man from Farook has tested positive for the Nipah virus in initial tests. The confirmation came from the lab at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Kozhikode: The Nipah virus is back in Kozhikode. A man from Farook has tested positive for the virus in initial tests. The 43-year-old was already under treatment with symptoms that looked like Nipah.

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The lab at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital confirmed the infection in its first round of tests. The patient is now in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Kozhikode. He works as a cleaner, and reports say he had recently gone to clean an old building in Farook. Health officials suspect he might have caught the virus from there.

Apparently, the man already had some health problems. He was treated at a private hospital and even discharged. But after that, he kept having fainting spells. The thing is, he is a drinker, so everyone thought he was having alcohol withdrawal symptoms. He was even taken to a de-addiction centre. Because of this mix-up, officials are worried he might have come into contact with a lot more people.

He is currently being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His samples have also been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for a final confirmation. We are all waiting for that report to come in.