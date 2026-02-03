India has recently faced renewed health concerns due to two dangerous zoonotic diseases -- Nipah virus and bird flu (avian influenza). In early 2026, confirmed Nipah cases in West Bengal and bird flu detections in Bihar have raised questions among health experts and the public alike.

Both diseases spread from animals to humans. Both can be deadly. But which one is more dangerous for humans, and why?

This explainer clearly breaks down the facts, risks, symptoms, fatality rates, and public health impact of both infections -- in simple language, without fear-mongering.