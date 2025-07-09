Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, imprisoned in Yemen for murder, faces a July 16 execution date. The Indian government is working to secure her release through blood money, but the victim's family's acceptance remains crucial.

New Delhi: The central government is making continued efforts to prevent the execution of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who is currently imprisoned in Yemen for the murder of Yemeni citizen Talal Abdu Mahdi. The outcome now hinges on whether the slain man's family will accept "blood money" — a form of compensation under Sharia law. Indian officials in Sana’a have been informed that the execution is scheduled for July 16.

The case has drawn widespread attention both within India and internationally. Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murder, faces the death penalty under Yemen's legal system. According to sources, the final decision lies with the victim’s family, as the Houthi-controlled Yemeni administration has clearly stated that the choice to accept or reject the blood money rests solely with them. So far, the family has shown no willingness to accept compensation, making the situation increasingly critical.

Minister’s statement in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan had acknowledged in the Rajya Sabha that the Indian government has limited diplomatic leverage in Yemen due to the absence of a fully functioning Indian embassy in the country. His response to a question from MP John Brittas had triggered political and public concern, especially in Kerala.

Diplomatic challenges

India currently maintains an office in Sana’a, which is under the control of the Houthi rebels, but most diplomatic affairs are handled via Indian missions in Saudi Arabia. Despite these logistical challenges, the government, in compliance with a directive from the Delhi High Court, facilitated the travel of Nimisha Priya’s mother to Yemen in a last-ditch attempt to seek a resolution.

Government officials, along with the action council supporting Nimisha’s release, have been exploring all possible diplomatic and humanitarian avenues. The Indian government has stated it is closely monitoring developments and is in communication with both the victim’s family and relevant Yemeni authorities through available diplomatic channels.

There was some hope earlier when the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed willingness to intervene in the case. However, in the current political and diplomatic climate, such intervention now appears unlikely.

With the clock ticking down to July 16, the stance of the victim’s family in the coming days will be critical.