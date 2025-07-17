Indian officials and religious leaders are mediating with the family, hoping to achieve a pardon. Priya's final appeal was rejected in 2023, following her 2020 sentencing. The Indian government continues diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of murdered Yemeni victim in Nimisha Priya's case has said that the postponement of the execution was a temporary reprieve and there was no way that the nurse from Kerala will be granted pardon."Nimisha won't be pardoned. She must face execution, as ruled by Yemeni courts. The postponement of the execution at the intervention of religious leaders was a temporary relief," online news portals in Yemen reportedly quoted murder victim Talal Abdo Mahdi's brother Abdelfattah Mahdi as saying.

However, The Indian mediation team met again with the family of deceased Yemeni national Talal and local tribal leaders, expressing optimism about reaching a resolution. While some family members support pardoning Nimisha Priya, Talal’s brother Mahdi remains firm, insisting on justice (Qisas) and saying they won’t yield to pressure. He reiterated on Facebook that justice will prevail in time.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, was convicted for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Her death sentence was handed down in 2020 and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

Family Hopeful of Relief

Speaking to Asianet News, Nimisha Priya's husband Tomy said that there are still many things left to be done for preventing the death penalty to Nimisha Priya.

“I believe that after talking to Talal's (victim) family, the case will be fully resolved. Everyone involved worked very well. The Central and State Governments provided support. It is a hundred percent relief. I have full faith that my wife, Nimisha Priya, will be brought back to the country. There are certain things kept under wraps. Everyone is willing to go to any extent to save Nimisha Priya. There are still many hurdles to cross,” Tomy told Asianet News.

Nimisha went to Yemen with her husband and daughter in 2008. Six years later, her family returned home due to financial difficulties. A year later, she started a clinic there with the help of Talal Abdo Mahdi for livelihood. However, he had allegedly subjected her to severe physical and mental abuse. In 2017, Nimisha Priya was arrested after she reportedly administered a sedative to him, which led to his collapse and subsequent death.

Kerala CM Expresses Relief

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday expressed relief and optimism over the postponement of the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. He described the development as "comforting and hopeful," noting that it provides additional time to secure the termination of her sentence. He attributed the decision to the persistent efforts and intervention of Kanthapuram AP Abubacker Musliyar and others, including the Action Council, who have been working tirelessly to seek justice for Nimisha Priya.



"This decision reflects the tireless efforts of compassionate individuals driven by humanity and brotherhood. I congratulate Kanthapuram and everyone, including the Action Council, who are working hard to get justice for Nimisha Priya," the Chief Minister said in a statement.



According to the sources, the postponement provides additional time for her family to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by Indian officials. These officials have maintained regular communication with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, while navigating the sensitivities of the situation to secure this reprieve.



"In the case of Ms. Nimisha Priya, it has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025," the sources stated.

"GOI, which has since the beginning of the case been rendering all possible assistance in the matter, has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Ms. Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, leading to securing this postponement," it added.



Earlier on Monday, while giving the Union Government's submission on the case in the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya. He further informed the Court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued. The court will continue to hear the case on July 18.

