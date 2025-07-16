Discussions regarding the release of Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse sentenced to death in Yemen, are ongoing. The next step involves reaching a final decision on accepting blood money.

Kozhikode: Efforts to secure the release of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who was sentenced to death in Yemen, continue amid diplomatic interventions, public appeals, and prolonged negotiations with the victim’s family. Although the execution has been postponed following mediation, the situation remains complex, especially with Talal’s brother—the murder victim’s kin—firmly opposing forgiveness or blood money.

Following the intervention of Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, a Yemeni court issued a stay on Nimisha Priya’s execution, originally scheduled for July 16. Discussions led by Kanthapuram through a Yemeni religious scholar helped initiate talks with the victim's family. However, Talal’s brother remains opposed to any form of pardon or settlement, rejecting blood money outright.

Mediators have acknowledged a lack of consensus within the victim’s family, requiring further dialogue, which may take time. The Indian government has intensified diplomatic efforts but remains cautious, with the Ministry of External Affairs refraining from public statements to avoid potential law and order issues in Yemen.

Meanwhile, multiple individuals have come forward claiming involvement in the effort to postpone the execution. A Malayali businessman based in Saudi Arabia also claimed to have spoken directly with Talal’s brother. Social media continues to be flooded with discussions and claims around Nimisha Priya’s case.

Timeline of Key Events

July 25, 2017: Nimisha Priya kills Yemeni citizen Talal Abdu Mahdi, who had earlier offered to help her set up a clinic. She later claimed Talal had abused her and confiscated her passport.

2018: Yemeni court sentences Nimisha Priya to death for murder.

2022: Her appeal is rejected, leaving the death sentence intact.

2024: Yemen’s Supreme Court upholds the sentence, making forgiveness from Talal’s family the only possible route to clemency.

Growing Momentum & Intervention Efforts (2024–2025)

April 2024: Nimisha Priya’s mother, Premakumari, visits her in Yemen.

Late December 2024: The President of Yemen signs off on the execution order.

Social worker Samuel Jerome and Premakumari are present in Yemen during this period. Jerome hints at potential diplomatic breakthroughs.

Iran offers humanitarian assistance in the case.

July 16, 2025: Set as the official execution date.

Escalated Appeals

The Indian government steps up efforts to prevent the execution.

K. Radhakrishnan, MP, writes to the Prime Minister, urging intervention.

Talal’s family’s rejection of blood money becomes a significant hurdle.

The Save Nimisha Priya Action Council files a petition in the Indian Supreme Court.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan writes to the President; Jose K. Mani writes to the PM.

MLA Chandy Oommen meets the Governor, who assures support.

Nimisha Priya’s husband expresses willingness to pay blood money.

Indian government files a plea in the Supreme Court.

Kerala CM sends a renewed appeal to the Prime Minister.

Religious and Legal Support Build

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar steps in, facilitating discussions with a Yemeni religious scholar and Talal’s family.

The Supreme Court, while acknowledging its limitations, expresses sadness over the situation.

An urgent diplomatic meeting is held in North Yemen.

The Indian government reiterates its commitment to continued efforts.

A plea is submitted to the Vatican seeking moral and diplomatic support.

Stay of Execution Ordered

Talal’s family continues to reject blood money.

Final discussions are held involving Kanthapuram’s team.

Kanthapuram’s office reports positive developments.

The Governor of Kerala intervenes, contacting the Ministry of External Affairs and businessman M.A. Yusuffali.

The execution is officially postponed.

The Indian government confirms the stay order through diplomatic channels.

Aftermath and Political Reactions

Anil Antony expresses support for the diplomatic efforts.

M.V. Govindan reinforces the government’s humanitarian approach.

Kanthapuram clarifies that his actions were based on humanitarian grounds.

Shashi Tharoor shares optimism about Kanthapuram’s efforts.

The Kerala Governor attributes the positive outcome to collective action.

The Chief Minister publicly acknowledges Kanthapuram’s role.

Chandy Oommen reveals that Oommen Chandy’s last wish was to see Nimisha Priya released.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures that the government will continue its efforts.

Negotiations Still Underway

As of now, Talal’s brother remains firm in his refusal to accept forgiveness or blood money, though mediators continue to engage with other family members. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated the need for confidentiality, warning that public statements could jeopardize sensitive negotiations.