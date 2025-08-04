Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s office stated that they are hopeful her sentence will be commuted. However, sources from the Central government clarified that there is no official confirmation on the matter.

Yemen: The brother of Talal Abdu Mahdi, who was allegedly murdered by Malayali Nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, has written to the prosecution seeking a new date for the execution which was postponed. The letter reportedly rejects all mediation and negotiation attempts, and states that it has been a month and a half since the execution was postponed.

The controversy surrounding claims that Nimisha Priya's death sentence has been overturned is escalating. Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar’s office stated that they are hopeful her sentence will be commuted. However, sources from the Central government clarified that there is no official confirmation on the matter. Meanwhile, evangelist leader Dr. K A Paul criticized the ongoing campaign asserting that the sentence had been overturned, and demanded that Kanthapuram issue an apology for making such claims.

On July 25, 2017, Indian nurse Nimisha Priya was allegedly involved in the murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdu Mahdi, who had reportedly promised to help her establish a medical clinic in Yemen. According to Nimisha Priya, the incident occurred after Talal allegedly confiscated her passport and subjected her to repeated physical abuse. She is said to have killed him by administering a lethal overdose of medication. The body was later discovered hidden in a water tank on the roof of the residence.

Nimisha Priya's Life May Be Spared

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar had stated that an agreement has been reached to cancel the death sentence of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who has been convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen. In an interview with The Federal, Kanthapuram said that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and External Affairs Ministry were aware of his efforts to get the execution in revoked.

The Muslim cleric said that while there were limitations to what the Central government's involvement, his long-standing personal and spiritual ties with Yemeni scholars helped create a space for negotiations.Nimisha’s mother, Premakumari, said that she is unwilling to return to India without her daughter. Premakumari said her continued stay in the country is voluntary, driven by her commitment to stand by her daughter during a critical legal battle. She emphasized that no one is preventing her from leaving the country, but that She reassured in the video that her health is fine and urged the public to stop circulating false information. She also mentioned that she is regularly updated on Nimisha’s condition and is able to meet her.