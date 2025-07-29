Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar retracted his statement about the revocation of Nimisha Priya's death sentence in Yemen after initially announcing it on social media.

Kozhikode: Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar has withdrawn the information regarding the revocation of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya’s death sentence in Yemen. The original announcement, which Kanthapuram had shared on the social media platform X based on a news agency report quoting his office, has now been deleted. Despite this retraction, Kanthapuram's office has offered no official comment on the withdrawal.

Initial Report Claimed Sentence Was Revoked

The initial news from Kanthapuram’s office, released just a day earlier, stated that Nimisha Priya’s death sentence had been revoked. This claim triggered reactions from multiple parties, including Talal’s family, who spoke out following the announcement. However, the central government has not confirmed any agreement or decision regarding the revocation. According to reports, the Ministry of External Affairs denied these reports, with ministry sources stating, “The information being shared by some individuals in the Nimisha Priya case is false.” After this denial, the report was removed from Kanthapuram’s official social media channels.

Conflicting Claims Emerge

The situation remains confused, as social activist Samuel Jerome, currently in Yemen, emphasized that the news about the revocation is indeed false. Contrarily, Jawad Mustafawi, a disciple of a Sufi scholar in Yemen, has asserted that an agreement to revoke Nimisha Priya’s death sentence has been reached and claims to have received confirmation from authorities in Yemen.