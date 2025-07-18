The Indian government insists that only Nimisha Priya's family should negotiate for her pardon in Yemen. External intervention, even well-intentioned, could be detrimental to her case, according to Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

New Delhi: The central government has informed the Supreme Court that the responsibility for seeking a pardon for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen, should rest solely with her immediate family. The government emphasized that external organizations or individuals should not participate in negotiations for her release, even if their intentions are positive.

Attorney General Emphasizes Legal Authority of Family

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, clarified before the Supreme Court that only Nimisha Priya’s family should liaise with the family of the Yemeni victim. He highlighted that the family already holds a Power of Attorney to engage in the process, making outside intervention unnecessary and potentially counterproductive.

According to reports, Attorney General Venkataramani reiterated to the court that focusing efforts within the family remains the best approach, warning that external involvement could hinder their case.

Government Silent on Religious Appeals

Meanwhile, it was reported that Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, a prominent religious leader, had appealed to Yemeni scholars for Priya’s release. When asked about Kanthapuram's efforts, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi declined to comment.

Originally, Nimisha Priya’s execution was scheduled for July 16, but the sentence has been temporarily postponed. She remains incarcerated in Sana’a, the Yemeni capital, which is currently controlled by Houthi forces.

Nimisha Priya, a native of Palakkad, Kerala, was sentenced to death in 2020 after being convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July 2017. Her appeal to Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council was rejected in November 2023.