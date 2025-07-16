Talal's brother refuses to pardon Nimisha Priya and rejects blood money, mediation talks continue.

New Delhi: Nimisha Priya, who is facing the death penalty in Yemen for the murder of a Yemeni national, received a temporary reprieve after a court stayed her execution, originally scheduled for today. The stay will remain in effect until further notice, though the court has not indicated when it will next review the case or reschedule the execution.

This postponement follows the intervention of Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, who worked through a Yemeni religious scholar, Sayyid Umar Hafiz, to initiate contact with the victim’s family. The Save Nimisha Priya Internation Action Council, which has been coordinating legal and diplomatic efforts, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the family through this intermediary.

Victim’s Family Divided

However, progress toward a potential pardon has hit a major roadblock. Talal’s brother—whose consent is crucial for any settlement—has taken a firm stance against pardoning Nimisha Priya. Reports indicate that he has refused both a settlement and the acceptance of blood money. Despite this, other members of the victim’s family are reportedly in favour of a pardon, creating a rift within the household that has stalled negotiations.

Due to this internal disagreement, further dialogue with the family is deemed necessary. Kanthapuram’s aides remain hopeful that continued efforts may convince Talal’s brother to reconsider. The legal aid team had previously been unable to establish contact with Talal’s family, but the recent involvement of the religious scholar has opened new avenues for communication.

Government Calls for Caution

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has urged caution and advised against public statements regarding the case. Government sources said that inflammatory or unnecessary commentary could escalate tensions and complicate the already delicate negotiations. They also warned that any such disputes might pose a risk to law and order in Yemen, potentially endangering the prospects for Nimisha Priya’s release.

Sources confirmed that the President of Yemen had intervened in the matter as recently as Monday, indicating the case has garnered attention at the highest levels.