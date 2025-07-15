Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen, has had her execution postponed. The Indian government and activists have been working to secure her release and a mutually agreeable solution with the involved parties.

New Delhi: The execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in a Yemeni prison, has been postponed. The announcement was made by the action council, which has been actively involved in efforts to secure her release.

Discussions regarding her release were held earlier today, with Yemeni human rights activist Samuel Jero confirming the developments. The central government has also confirmed the postponement.

2017 Murder

Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death for the murder of a Yemeni citizen. Her execution had been scheduled for tomorrow.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, was convicted for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. Her death sentence was handed down in 2020 and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.

Govt Sources: India Pushed for More Time to Negotiate Blood Money

Indian government sources confirmed that the authorities in Yemen have officially postponed the execution, originally slated for July 16.

“In the case of Ms. Nimishapriya, it has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, 2025," said Indian government sources.

"Government of India, which has since the beginning of the case been rendering all possible assistance in the matter, has made concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Ms. Nimishapriya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party," sources added.

"Despite the sensitivities involved, Indian officials have been in regular touch with the local jail authorities and the prosecutor’s office, leading to securing this postponement," sources further said.