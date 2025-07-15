Nimisha Priya's husband, Tomy, expressed relief and happiness upon hearing the news. Speaking to Asianet News, he said that there are still many things left to be done for preventing the death penalty.

Kozhikode: In a significant turn of events, the postponement of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen has offered a glimmer of hope to the state and her family. The deferment comes amid mounting diplomatic efforts and public appeals from Kerala and beyond, as campaigns for her release gain momentum. With the latest decision, the focus now shifts to the possibility of a settlement through blood money, a legal provision under Yemeni law, as India explores all avenues to save her life.

Nimisha Priya's husband, Tomy, expressed relief and happiness upon hearing the news. Speaking to Asianet News, he said that there are still many things left to be done for preventing the death penalty to Nimisha Priya. The nurse from Kerala was convicted for killing a Yemeni citizen, who allegedly blackmailed and tortured her.

“I believe that after talking to Talal's (victim) family, the case will be fully resolved. Everyone involved worked very well. The Central and State Governments provided support. It is a hundred percent relief. I have full faith that my wife, Nimisha Priya, will be brought back to the country. There are certain things kept under wraps. Everyone is willing to go to any extent to save Nimisha Priya. There are still many hurdles to cross,” Tomy told Asianet News.

Discussions were held today regarding Nimisha Priya's release. Samuel Jerome, a human rights activist in Yemen, led the negotiations. An influential Sunni Muslim cleric, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, also played a key role in the last-minute efforts to secure the stay of the death sentence. Nimisha's execution was scheduled on July 16. The family of the Yemeni citizen has not responded to the suggestion of accepting blood money and granting forgiveness.

Yemeni Scholar to Urge Victim's Family to Accept Blood Money

Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed hope over the stay of Nimisha Priya's death sentence in Yemen. In a Facebook post, Satheesan said that the news of the stay of execution brings relief and hope. He also praised Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar's efforts for Nimisha Priya's release. Satheesan assured support to everyone working towards her release.

"Kerala wishes for Nimisha Priya's release. Every possible avenue should be explored. The news of the stay of execution brings relief and hope. May Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar's intervention was fruitful. We hope that the discussions held by Yemeni Sufi scholar Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz, as suggested by him, will be successful. We extend sincere support to everyone working for Nimisha Priya's release. Let us now await the happy news of her release, overcoming all legal hurdles," VD Satheesan said in his post.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging immediate intervention to secure the release of Nimisha Priya. “The Kerala government stands firmly with all those working towards her exoneration and safe return. It is learnt from Media that the execution has been fixed for July 16. Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the PM to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Nimisha Priya,” he said.