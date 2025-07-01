AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Pinarayi Vijayan government excluded Nitin Agarwal, the top contender for the DGP post, as he was allegedly disliked by the Modi government.

Kannur: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal has made serious allegations against the state government regarding the new DGP appointment. Venugopal said that the Kerala government excluded Nitin Agarwal, the top contender for the DGP post, as he was allegedly disliked by the Modi government. He added that Ravada Chandrasekhar, who was number two in the list, was appointed as part of a compromise with the central government.

“Narendra Modi and the central government do not like Nitin Agarwal. His removal from the post of BSF Director General was due to this reason. The Kerala government excluded Nitin Agarwal due to this reason. I personally know Nitin Agarwal. He was the SP when I was an MLA. He was an honest officer. The Pinarayi Vijayan government does not want such people. The new DGP, Ravada Chandrasekhar, is close to the Prime Minister. He had held the post of Special Director of Intelligence Bureau and was in charge of the PM's security. By appointing Ravada as the state DGP, the CPM has struck a deal with the BJP for the second time,” KC Venugopal said.

Venugopal further stated that he did not have any personal objection to the new DGP, but criticised Pinarayi Vijayan for forgetting Koothuparambu victims to allegedly save himself. “The reaction of CPM leader P Jayarajan is quite natural. Other leaders in the CPM are afraid to react. The appointment of the current DGP should be investigated so that the mystery can be solved,” he added.

Controversy over DGP appointment

Senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan was the first to criticise Ravada's appointment. He expressed his displeasure over the decision, mentioning Ravada's alleged involvement in the 1994 Koothuparambu police firing that killed five DYFI activists. "Although Ravada Chandrasekhar was said to be involved in 1994 Koothuparambu police firing, he was acquitted in 2012 by the Kerala High Court. Nitin Agarwal, who was also shortlisted, had assaulted CPM members during an RSS-CPM clash around the same time of the firing incident. The appointment might be based on merit but the state government should clarify the matter," Jayarajan had stated.

Addressing the criticisms surrounding Revada's appointment, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said the court had acquitted Ravada in the case based on the inquiry commission report. He added that Ravada had assumed charge just two days before the firing, and lacked significant knowledge or experience. “The party stands by the government's decision. P Jayarajan's statement on this issue should not be seen as criticism,” he added. Minister KN Vasavan said that Ravada was best among the three candidates shortlisted by UPSC.