The man, later identified as Basheer, a former Sub-Inspector at Kannavam Police Station in Kannur, interrupted the DGP's press briefing by raising questions about his long-pending case.

Thiruvananthapuram: A press conference held by the newly-appointed Director General of Police (DGP) in Kerala turned chaotic after a man identifying himself as a media reporter disrupted the event, demanding justice for alleged harassment he claimed to have faced during his police service. The man, later identified as Basheer, a former Sub-Inspector at Kannavam Police Station in Kannur, interrupted the DGP's press briefing by raising questions about his long-pending case. "I was in service for 30 years, but I did not get justice," Basheer said before being removed from the venue by police personnel.



After being escorted out, Basheer told the reporters that he had been denied justice despite an honest career. He presented a complaint that his wife, Sajitha, had earlier submitted to the Kerala Chief Minister detailing the challenges he allegedly faced while performing his duties. According to Sajitha's complaint, Basheer had been working at the Kannavam station since October 2018.



On October 1, 2021, while he was on duty at Kotayil, a prisoner named Uthaman, who was out on parole, allegedly attacked him with a group of nearly 20 people. A police case was registered following Basheer's complaint regarding the assault. The complaint further stated that Basheer had submitted the parole report against Uthaman. After the incident, the accused and his supporters circulated his photographs through newspapers and social media to defame and portray him negatively.



As per Sajitha's letter, her husband was targeted and later transferred to Koothuparambu station as a result of this ongoing pressure. Basheer also claimed to possess a media ID card from a Gulf-based online portal, which he used to enter the press conference. The DGP's office has not yet commented on the incident.