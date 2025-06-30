Pushpan, who became one of the communist icons in Kerala later, was paralysed in the Koothuparambu firing and died recently in November 2024.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has found itself mired in another controversy after the appointment of Ravada Chandrasekhar as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in the state. Senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan was the first to criticise Ravada's appointment. He expressed his displeasure over the decision, mentioning Ravada's alleged involvement in the 1994 Koothuparambu police firing that killed five DYFI activists.

"Although Ravada Chandrasekhar was said to be involved in 1994 Koothuparambu police firing, he was acquitted in 2012 by the Kerala High Court. Nitin Agarwal, who was also shortlisted, had assaulted CPM members during an RSS-CPM clash around the same time of the firing incident. The appointment might be based on merit but the state government should clarify the matter," Jayarajan stated.

Ravada hails from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Currently serving as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), he brings 15 years of experience in the central intelligence agency. An IPS officer of the 1991 batch, Ravada is known for his diplomatic skills.

Koothuparambu firing incident

The Koothuparambu firing happened on November 25,1994 after DYFI activists protested against the then cooperation minister MV Raghavan during the inauguration of a cooperative urban bank. Five leaders were killed and many were injured. Pushpan, who became one of the communist icons in Kerala later, was paralysed in the firing and died recently in November 2024. Ravada Chandrasekhar was the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Thalassery when the firing happened. In 2012, murder charges against deputy collector TT Antony, Ravada Chandrasekhar and four other police officials were quashed by the Kerala High Court.

Addressing the criticisms surrounding Revada's appointment, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said the court had acquitted Ravada in the case based on the inquiry commission report. He added that Ravada had assumed charge just two days before the firing, and lacked significant knowledge or experience. “The party stands by the government's decision. P Jayarajan's statement on this issue should not be seen as criticism,” he added. Minister KN Vasavan said that Ravada was best among the three candidates shortlisted by UPSC.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Kerala police, Revada thanked the state government and showered praises on the police force. He said that he would put his best foot forward and that it is not yet decided when he will reach Kerala.