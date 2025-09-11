Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined AUD 1,980 (₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine without declaring it. She has appealed to Australian authorities for a waiver, admitting it was unintentional.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Navya Nair has written to the Australian government requesting waiver of AUD 1,980 (about Rs 1.14 lakh) after she was fined at Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine gajra without proper declaration. Navya was visiting the city to take part in Onam celebrations when the incident happened. She was fined for wearing 15-centimetre string of jasmine. Officials told her the fine had to be paid within 28 days. She had initially taken the situation with humour, joking that she had flown into Australia with “jasmine worth more than a lakh rupees.” But now, as the matter has gained attention, the actor admits she is more cautious and hopes others will also learn from her experience.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Navya said she was taken aback by the penalty. “I was shocked when they told me about the fine. The flowers were not hidden in my bag; they were in my hair. I just missed mentioning it in the declaration form. Since I had briefly kept the gajra in my bag earlier during the trip, the sniffer dogs caught the scent,” she explained. The actor has written to the Australian agricultural department, requesting them to reconsider. “They gave me 28 days to pay, but also said I could email them my explanation. I did that the same night. I had read that the fine is usually AUD 300, but in my case it was AUD 1,980 marked as six units, which I don’t really understand. As a visitor, I had no idea about these details,” she told HT.

'Hope People Will Be More Alert Now'

Navya, who has acted in films like Nandanam, Oruthee and Janaki Jaane, added that while she hoped the matter hadn’t escalated, she respects the law. “It’s their country’s rule and I have to follow it. But since it wasn’t intentional, I thought they could just take away the flowers. In the end, it depends on the officers,” she stated. She also mentioned that the whole episode delayed her exit from the airport before she could attend the Onam event organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria. Navya hopes her experience will make others more cautious. “This issue has become very popular among Malayalis, so at least now people will be more alert. The declaration form is such a small piece of paper that it’s easy to miss, but the rules there are very strict,” she said.

Australia has some of the strictest biosecurity laws in the world to protect its unique environment, agriculture, and native ecosystems. Even seemingly harmless plants, like jasmine, are prohibited because they can carry pests, fungi, or bacteria that may not exist in the country. Introducing such organisms could threaten local crops, gardens, and natural habitats, causing significant ecological and economic damage.