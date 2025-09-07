Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh at Melbourne Airport for carrying a 15 cm jasmine string. Australia’s strict biosecurity laws ban plants to prevent pests, diseases, and invasive species, protecting the country’s environment.

Melbourne: Malayalam Actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying jasmine flowers at Melbourne International Airport. She had a 15-centimetre jasmine string with her and later shared the experience at a public event. Navya had flown to Australia to participate in the Onam celebrations hosted by the Malayali Association of Victoria. Speaking to the audience, the actress recounted the airport incident. She admitted she was unaware that bringing jasmine into Australia was prohibited but acknowledged that “ignorance is no excuse.” The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry imposed a fine of 1,980 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh).

What Happened?

Navya explained, “Before my trip, my father bought jasmine for me. He cut it into two pieces, one for me to wear in my hair from Kochi to Singapore, as it would wilt by the time I reached, and the other to keep in my handbag for the onward journey from Singapore. I carried it in my bag.” She added, “I unknowingly broke the law. It was an honest mistake. For carrying a 15 cm jasmine string, officials asked me to pay a fine of 1,980 dollars, which had to be settled within 28 days. It was not intentional, but a mistake nonetheless.” Taking the incident lightly, Navya joked that she had arrived in Australia with “jasmine worth more than a lakh rupees.” The day before her journey, she had shared social media posts from her flight, announcing her travel to Melbourne.

Why Was Navya Nair Fined?

Australia has some of the strictest biosecurity laws in the world to protect its unique environment, agriculture, and native ecosystems. Even seemingly harmless plants, like jasmine, are prohibited because they can carry pests, fungi, or bacteria that may not exist in the country. Introducing such organisms could threaten local crops, gardens, and natural habitats, causing significant ecological and economic damage.

Additionally, plant materials can carry soil or seeds that may lead to invasive species taking root in Australian ecosystems. Authorities enforce these regulations strictly, and fines are imposed even for small quantities, as in the case of Navya Nair. The rules are designed to prevent any potential risks, no matter how minor they may seem, ensuring the country’s biodiversity and agricultural health remain protected.